You Need to See JoJo Siwa’s Latest Head-Turning Hairstyle

JoJo Siwa’s newest hairstyle has the people talking. See her epic mohawk below.

Watch: JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

JoJo Siwa's latest hairdo will make you do a double take. 

On July 12, the Nickelodeon star showed off her new look: a mohawk. "Since the mohawk is getting a lot of reviews—some good some ehh, the opposite—I thought I'd show you guys how I did it," she shared in a TikTok tutorial video. "So basically, I just teased every piece of my hair individually and then sprayed. Tease, spray, tease, spray, tease, spray. I used a comb. I used some clips at points in time. It's pretty easy."

After receiving mixed reactions from fans on TikTok, the 19-year-old shared a follow-up video, in which her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, had some choice words for those who did not like her daughter's new ‘do.

"I think my hair's cool," JoJo said in the clip. "My mom thinks it's cool and that's all that matters." Her mom Jessalynn agreed, yelling in the background, "F--k them haters!"

JoJo Siwa Through the Years

JoJo's new mohawk comes more than three months after she cut off her signature ponytail, opting for a shorter style.

"Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," JoJo captioned an April 6 Instagram video of her getting her hair cut while Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" played in the background.

Tiktok

Though the haircut came as a surprise to many of her fans, JoJo has been known to try out different styles, such as taking out her signature hair bow, dyeing her blonde hair brunette and even just wearing her hair down, which caused quite a stir on social media. 

"It's hilarious," the "Boomerang" singer told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 after a video she posted with her hair down went viral. "I knew it would be a shock to people...I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as crazy as it did."

