Find Out the Fan Favorites Returning for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7

TLC has announced the couples appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season seven. Discover if your favorites made the list.

Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek

Will these 90 Day Fiancé couples get their happily ever after? We're about to find out.

On July 13, TLC revealed the six couples from the franchise that will be further exploring their relationships in season seven of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premieres Aug. 28. First up, fan favorite Big Ed Brown is putting his relationship with Liz Woods to the test, as a new trailer shows him accusing his bride-to-be of cheating.

"Are you a lesbian?" he asks his shocked fiancée.

Meanwhile, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who tied the knot at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, also appear to be struggling. During one fight, Jenny tells her husband to get away from her—forever. We're not sure who has a more shocked expression, us or Sumit? Probably, Sumit, but we're pretty shocked too.

Of course, this is only a taste of the drama to come in season seven, which also stars Angela Deem and Michael IlesanmiElizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, and Kim Menzies and Usman Umar.

For a closer look at what's ahead for the 90 Day Fiancé stars, watch the new trailer above and read the couples' bios below.

TLC
Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria)

With his visa issues ongoing, Michael is still in Nigeria and Angela feels he's becoming increasingly neglectful of her. Despite their issues with it in the past, he has reactivated his social media accounts, and even gone so far as to block her, causing Angela to wonder for the first time whether he's scamming her. Craving attention and in need of support from others, Angela starts a flirtatious friendship with a man she met online, who she considers meeting in person. But with the approval of Michael's visa fast approaching, Angela still wants to give their marriage one last chance. Can Angela and Michael mend their broken relationship, or will all of their baggage prove to be too much?

TLC
Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, FL) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova)

Things are looking up for Elizabeth and Andrei. The pair is moving up in the world: they've bought a home, Andrei is settling into work and Libby is considering a career change to pursue her lifelong passion for music. However, tensions are mounting amidst concerns that Andrei is cutting Libby off from her family. Andrei's relationship with her family has always been rocky, but when an unexpected—and atypical—green card interview is demanded of Andrei, the couple is left wondering if someone is trying to sabotage their happiness—and potentially get him deported.

TLC
Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, LA) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine)

While Jovi and Yara love being parents to baby Mylah, Yara is combating postpartum insecurities and their relationship has changed. Yara is also battling a particularly tough bout of homesickness, and the couple considers a visit to Ukraine—but everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine War breaks out. Jovi & Yara decide to go to Prague, where Yara's mother lives. Yara is desperate to help her loved ones navigate the crisis and considers her options for bringing them over to the States. Against a backdrop of so much turmoil, will this couple be able to find any peace?

TLC
Ed, 56 (San Diego, CA) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, CA)

Ed and Liz's journey to the altar faces roadblock after roadblock as the couple's lingering trust and control issues resurface. To make matters more difficult, Ed's friends and family remain reluctant to welcome his new fiancée into the fold. The couple is committed to making their relationship work and are planning engagement parties and looking for homes together. But, between the couple's jealousy and family troubles, everyone wonders: will they or won't they walk down the aisle?

TLC
Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, CA) and Sumit, 33 (India)

The cat's out of the bag: Jenny and Sumit are married, and the groom's family is not happy to hear it. Sumit's relatives refuse to acknowledge their nuptials as Jenny grows more and more homesick. With their marriage off to a rocky start, Sumit is focused on finding a way to repair his relationship with his family. The couple is also slowly realizing that their age difference may actually be affecting their relationship—their visions for married life may not be compatible. Will Jenny & Sumit be able to find common ground, or are their lives going in separate directions? 

TLC
Kim, 51 (San Diego, CA) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)

Kim travels to Nigeria prepared to propose to Usman. Unfortunately for her, neither partner's family seems to support the union. Kim's son Jamal worries that she's moving too fast, while Usman's mother frets about him marrying an older woman who is not able to have children. As her stay in Nigeria continues, Kim learns the hard way that two's company and three's a crowd as the prospect of Usman taking a second wife looms. Adamant that she must be his first wife, Kim is frustrated by Usman's family's determination to set him up with a younger woman before she marries him. Heated words and milkshakes fly—will Kim be able to accept Usman's family stipulations on their potential union, or is this relationship doomed to fail?

