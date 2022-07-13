Find Out the Fan Favorites Returning for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek

Will these 90 Day Fiancé couples get their happily ever after? We're about to find out.

On July 13, TLC revealed the six couples from the franchise that will be further exploring their relationships in season seven of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which premieres Aug. 28. First up, fan favorite Big Ed Brown is putting his relationship with Liz Woods to the test, as a new trailer shows him accusing his bride-to-be of cheating.

"Are you a lesbian?" he asks his shocked fiancée.

Meanwhile, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who tied the knot at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, also appear to be struggling. During one fight, Jenny tells her husband to get away from her—forever. We're not sure who has a more shocked expression, us or Sumit? Probably, Sumit, but we're pretty shocked too.

Of course, this is only a taste of the drama to come in season seven, which also stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, and Kim Menzies and Usman Umar.