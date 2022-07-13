See Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Gush Over Her and Tarek's Growing Family

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa REACTS to "Selling Sunset" Emmy Nom

After a long fertility journey, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa is officially expecting.

Hot off her Netflix series' 2022 Emmy nomination, Heather announced she and husband Tarek El Moussa are pregnant with their first child together on July 13. Before the couple dropped the big news, Heather gushed about her man and their growing family exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.

"He is just the most supportive husband, the most supportive man, and I'm just so lucky," the 34-year-old shared. "And I cannot believe it's been three years since we met, and almost our wedding anniversary, which is so crazy."

Tarek popped the question to Heather in July 2020 after a year of dating, and the two tied the knot not long after in October 2021. "I found my soulmate, we're married, I don't have to look anymore," Heather added, "and, you know, we're just a real family."

She may be a first-time mom, but Heather has already had plenty of parenting practice thanks to Tarek's kids—Taylor, 11 and Brayden El Moussa, 6—whom he shares with ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack Hall.