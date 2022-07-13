Emma D'Arcy's House of the Dragon Character Will Remind You of a Game of Thrones Favorite

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Rhaenyra isn't afraid of getting a little dirty.

Sure, the princess, played by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, but that doesn't mean their character Rhaenyra is a damsel in distress. In fact, Rhaenyra is pretty similar to Maisie Williams' tomboy character Arya Stark. "They're both women who don't behave the way that they're expected to," Milly told Entertainment Weekly. "There is that rebellious and cheeky spirit that they both possess, which I think is why people are going to adore her."

According to Emma, Rhaenyra is "obsessed with masculinity" as the princess equates it to freedom. Rhaenyra even dislikes the nickname the Realm's Delight, a moniker given to her by the people of Westeros, because it "implies a passivity, being an object of people's ogling."

But Rhaenyra is so much more than just a princess. Behind closed doors, the character rides dragons and partakes in other activities typically reserved for men.