Lea Michele Honors Cory Monteith With Heartfelt Tribute on 9th Anniversary of His Death

Lea Michele will never forget the memories she shared with Cory Monteith.

On July 13, the Glee star took to social media and honored her close friend and co-star who died nine years ago.

The 35-year-old shared a photo from what appeared to be the set of their hit Fox show. As the duo walked side by side for a scene, both Lea and Cory were seen smiling from ear to ear. For an added touch, Lea included the heart emoji.

Cory tragically died on July 13, 2013 of an accidental drug overdose. He was 31 years old when he passed and had acted in four seasons of Glee alongside Lea, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death.

Since Cory's passing, Lea has kept his memory alive by getting a tattoo of the number five in honor of his character's football number on Glee.

She has also helped spark conversations about grief during candid interviews. In 2013, Lea appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared a glimpse into her healing process.