Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliott Grainge Enjoy Romantic Getaway in the South of France

Watch : Inside Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge's Relationship

Sorry Emily in Paris, we're living for Sofia Richie in the south of France.

In new photos from their dreamy French vacation, the 23-year-old and fiancé Elliot Grainge had fun in the sun—and packed on major PDA.

For their rendezvous, Sofia wore a strappy black bikini while the music exec sported a pair of simple gray swim shorts. Spending time aboard their lavish yacht, the couple was all smiles as they playfully tried to push each other into the sea. But in the end, it appears the gorgeous ocean was just too good to resist—leading to the couple to jump in on their own accord anyway.

And that's not the only thrill Sofia had during the couple's trip. In other photos, the model was seen coasting on a jet-ski with Elliot beside her.