Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliott Grainge Enjoy Romantic Getaway in the South of France

Sorry Emily in Paris, we're living for Sofia Richie in the south of France.
In new photos from their dreamy French vacation, the 23-year-old and fiancé Elliot Grainge had fun in the sun—and packed on major PDA.
For their rendezvous, Sofia wore a strappy black bikini while the music exec sported a pair of simple gray swim shorts. Spending time aboard their lavish yacht, the couple was all smiles as they playfully tried to push each other into the sea. But in the end, it appears the gorgeous ocean was just too good to resist—leading to the couple to jump in on their own accord anyway.
And that's not the only thrill Sofia had during the couple's trip. In other photos, the model was seen coasting on a jet-ski with Elliot beside her.
Sofia and Elliot—who first went public with their relationship in April 2021—got engaged in April during a trip to Hawaii. The model shared pics of the candlelit proposal on Instagram writing, "Forever isn't long enough."
As for Elliot, he captioned his pics, "She said yes."
A source previously told E! News that Sofia "had no idea" about Elliot's plans to propose and "was so surprised and taken back" when he got down on one knee right before a sunset dinner with family.
"They have been talking about getting engaged since they first started dating," the insider shared at the time. "And Sofia knew Elliot was the one."