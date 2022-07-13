Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Tarek

Watch : Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are flipping out over their family news.

The Selling Sunset cast member, who recently received a 2022 Emmy nomination, has a lot more celebrating to do. Heather announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with the Flip or Flop star, which comes less than a year after she opened up about her journey to have a baby.

"Surprise!!!" the Netflix reality TV personality captioned her Instagram on July 13. "Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"

The couple posted photos from their maternity photo shoot, where they both wore matching ensembles. Heather showcased her growing bump in a silk slip dress, while Tarek looked dapper in a button-down shirt and black slacks.

Tarek's kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack Hall, were also part of the maternity shoot. It appeared they even dressed in theme, with Brayden rocking a "big brother" shirt.

At this time, the couple is keeping details of their little one to themselves.