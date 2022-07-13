American Horror Stories Season 2: Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne & More Cast

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

We're totally buggin' over the cast for season two of American Horror Stories.

On July 13, the American Horror Story spin-off confirmed the first batch of actors joining in on the terror for season two, which premieres July 21. Among the list of names is Clueless legend herself, Alicia Silverstone. Though character details were not revealed, we do know to expect Alicia in at least one episode of the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series.

For those who need a refresher, American Horror Stories is a weekly horror anthology, telling a new terrifying tale each week. Think Are You Afraid of the Dark?, but for adults.

Of course, Alicia isn't the only notable name joining the fray, as the video announcement confirmed that AHS regulars Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O'Hare and Gabourey Sidibe will make appearances this season.

As for other newcomers? Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Bella Thorne and Quvenzhané Wallis are joining the popular drama. (Though, for the record, this isn't Dominique or Judith's first Ryan Murphy project.)