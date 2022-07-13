Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save Up to 60% on Amazon Devices, Including Kindles, Halo Bands, and Fire Sticks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The most highly-anticipated sale of the year is underway, Amazon Prime Day 2022. There are unbelievable deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty items. Today is the final day to shop the two-day sale. This is a great time to buy those Amazon devices you've had your eye on. You cannot beat these discounts.
If you've wanted a Kindle forever, you can get one for just $60, just in time for some summer reading. Upgrade your living with a discount on a smart TV. If you want to ditch your cable plan, the Amazon Fire Stick is on sale for $10. Stay on top of your goals with the Halo band, which monitors your sleep and movements. Normally, that would cost $100, but you can get one for $45.
Let's check out these must-shop deals on these Amazon devices.
Amazon Devices on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32F201NA22, 2021 Model)
If you're looking for an amazing TV at a great price point, this one from Insignia is amazing. This smart TV supports Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, YouTube and it has 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Halo Wellness Band and Membership
Use the Amazon Halo Band to monitor your sleep and the intensity of your workouts. Buying the band includes 6 months of Halo membership so you can explore hundreds of workouts, sleep and nutrition programs, and other tools. The band is available in pink, black, and white. This band has 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device
This is the most affordable Fire TV Stick option if you want to enjoy fast streaming in HD. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus there are millions of songs you can listen to. This is also great for live TV, including subscriptions for SLING TV and YouTube TV.
It has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black - Without Lockscreen Ads
Bring your library anywhere you go with the Kindle. It's lightweight, has a great battery life and it's the most convenient device for reading. This device has 30,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, includes latest Alexa Voice Remote
Go hands-free with your streaming and get the Fire TV Cube. This super fast device ha a built-in speaker and access to stream more than one million movies and TV shows with access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
This device has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet
Don't hesitate to buy a refurbished device from Amazon. This one is tested and certified with a new limited warranty as a new device. These tablets have 12 hours of reading, browsing, and video watching.
This tablet has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Echo Frames (2nd Gen) -Smart audio glasses with Alexa
Use these glasses as another hands-free Alexa device to make calls, listen to podcasts/ Audible books, add to your to-do lists, get news updates, and control your smart home devices. There a a bunch of colors to choose from with water-resistant and sweat-resistant options with prescription lenses, polarized lenses, and sunglasses.
It has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Certified Refurbished Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release)-- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling
Use the Echo Show as a smart home device that's voice control compatible. You can use this to control security cameras, lights, and thermostats. The Echo Show is also great to enjoy movies, TV shows, and podcasts. This refurbished device is tested and certified to work like new.
This has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
While you're shopping, check out these Amazon Prime Day deals from Ninja, JBL, Mario Badescu, Olaplex, Color Wow, and more top brands.