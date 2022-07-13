Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : Heidi Montag Talks Body Positivity & Trying for Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt will soon have another little prince presiding over their court.

The Hills alums learned the sex of their second child by popping confetti cannons—which rained down blue—at a recent party, per Entertainment Tonight. After learning they were expecting a baby boy, Heidi and Spencer's 4-year-old son Gunner Stone was on hand to present his parents with a blue cake in celebration.

"It's a boy," Heidi told the outlet, admitting her "intuition was off" as she thought they were having a baby girl until they popped the cannons.

"Growing up I always wanted boys and then recently, I kinda started thinking, I don't know, I kinda want a girl and having one of each," she shared. "For Gunner, he really wants a brother, so, you know, ultimately I want what would be the best for him and his life."

Spencer, however, had no preference when it came to the sex of their baby. "As long as a human is in her belly, that's a win," he said. "We're way past worrying about a gender in my brain. Thank you, God, there's a baby here."