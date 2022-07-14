Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Go Inside Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins' Epic Showdown

Watch : Kyle Richards Responds to Viral RHOBH Backlash

Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins found themselves in a good ol' fashioned standoff on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The two attempted to sort out their issues over lunch on the July 13 episode, but they just made matters worse. In a conversation that would eventually come to mirror Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon's infamous "I'm up here, you're down here" exchange, Sutton began by bringing up Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party.

A lot went down during the event, and while Sutton was prepared to apologize for her contributions to the chaos—namely, her questioning the reality of Diana's need for bedrest—Diana was more interested in sparring. The RHOBH newbie questioned Sutton's authenticity, revealing that she didn't believe Sutton was truly trying to empathize with her when, upon finding out that Diana had recently suffered a pregnancy loss, Sutton mentioned that she had experienced two of her own.

Sutton wasn't having it, telling Diana, "Everything I'm f--king saying is genuine."