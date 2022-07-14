Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Go Inside Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins' Epic Showdown

BREAKING

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins attempted to make peace, but instead, a wild and confusing back-and-forth ensued.

Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins found themselves in a good ol' fashioned standoff on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The two attempted to sort out their issues over lunch on the July 13 episode, but they just made matters worse. In a conversation that would eventually come to mirror Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon's infamous "I'm up here, you're down here" exchange, Sutton began by bringing up Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party. 

A lot went down during the event, and while Sutton was prepared to apologize for her contributions to the chaos—namely, her questioning the reality of Diana's need for bedrest—Diana was more interested in sparring. The RHOBH newbie questioned Sutton's authenticity, revealing that she didn't believe Sutton was truly trying to empathize with her when, upon finding out that Diana had recently suffered a pregnancy loss, Sutton mentioned that she had experienced two of her own

Sutton wasn't having it, telling Diana, "Everything I'm f--king saying is genuine." 

A back-and-forth ensued, and Diana got lost somewhere in the middle of it. As she told Sutton, "I really feel like I need professional help in communicating with you."

To make matters more confusing—especially since she was just berating Sutton for being ingenuine—Diana revealed that despite giving Sutton a hug and saying "it's all good" after their previous argument, she had never really forgiven Sutton. "It was the fakest hug I've ever had in my life," Diana said. "I was so fake. I couldn't wait to get you off of me."

Bravo

In a confessional, Sutton said what we were all thinking: "What in the hell?" 

The argument only got more unhinged from there, and at one point, Sutton and Diana were going back and forth in a conversation that can only be described as childlike. "I'm loyal to the end," Sutton said, to which Diana replied, "So you say." 

Sutton responded "That I know," only for Diana to repeat "So you say," and before long, they had both repeated their respective phrases at least three times. The epic back-and-forth finally came to an end when Sutton chugged her drink and then got up and left. 

Suffice to say, Sutton and Diana are no closer to being at peace than Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

