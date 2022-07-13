Lisa Marie Presley Shares the Matching Tattoo She Got With Son Benjamin on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death

Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her son Benjamin two years after his tragic death.

On July 12, the singer, 54, shared a picture of matching tattoos that she and Benjamin got on their feet before he passed away in July 2020.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she captioned the Instagram post. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

Several of Lisa's close friends sent her love and support in the comments section of the post, including author Laura Lynne Jackson, who wrote, "Always and forever. He is with you every moment."

Songwriter Linda Thompson commented, "Your beautiful baby boy is only one heartbeat…one breath away…& eternally in your heart & soul. I am always sending you love," while actress Georgie Flores wrote, "Love you Lisa."