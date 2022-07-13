Lisa Marie Presley Shares the Matching Tattoo She Got With Son Benjamin on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her son Benjamin two years after his tragic death.
On July 12, the singer, 54, shared a picture of matching tattoos that she and Benjamin got on their feet before he passed away in July 2020.
"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she captioned the Instagram post. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."
Several of Lisa's close friends sent her love and support in the comments section of the post, including author Laura Lynne Jackson, who wrote, "Always and forever. He is with you every moment."
Songwriter Linda Thompson commented, "Your beautiful baby boy is only one heartbeat…one breath away…& eternally in your heart & soul. I am always sending you love," while actress Georgie Flores wrote, "Love you Lisa."
Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, 2020 at the age of 27 in Calabasas, Calif. At the time, Lisa's rep told E! News that she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
While Lisa has not been very active on social media since his passing, nearly two months ago, she shared that she was still grieving Benjamin's death while promoting the new biopic about her father, Elvis Presley.
"Hello everyone," she captioned the May 15 Instagram post. "I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole."