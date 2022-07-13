A Love Triangle Takes Shape in This Forever Summer: Hamptons Sneak Peek

The weather isn't the only thing heating up in Forever Summer: Hamptons.
In an exclusive clip, the cast of Prime Video's Forever Summer: Hamptons, a new reality series from the creators of Southern Charm, catch up during a picnic on the beach. But things take an awkward turn when Shannon Sloane mentions she's crushing on Frankie Hammer. "Frankie was teaching me how to do the paddleboards and I got my hands dirty," she shares. "So we were like a little flirty together and stuff, which was cute."
Lottie Evans adds, "Shannon thought he was smexy," making Shannon yell, "Stop! You're making me sweat!"
This peaks the interest of Avery Solomon, a Westhampton native, who chimes in, "So you're interested?"
Uh oh.
When Shannon, now beet-red from embarrassment, says yes, Reid Rubio replies, "S--t. There's tea with that."
As it turns out, Avery is also crushing on Frankie. "Ilan [Luttway] had made a comment that Frankie wants you, he's not interested in Shannon blah, blah, blah," Avery explains, adding that she now feels like he's off-limits because of their friendship. "I felt uncomfortable just by crossing that line."
Lottie then asks Avery if she'd date Frankie if Shannon hadn't brought up her feelings. "I would be open to seeing what he's like," Avery said. "But the fact that you just said that, not even a thought in my mind."
Shannon, still red but no longer smiling, tells Avery, "If he is interested in you, that makes me so much not interested. So if you wanted to check it out, go ahead."
Avery's response? "Very fair."
This is just the tip of the drama iceberg when it comes to Forever Summer: Hamptons, which follows a group of college kids working in the beachside city for the summer. Cameras will document every thing the kids do, from busing tables to partying on the beaches.
See it all go down when the first season of Forever Summer: Hamptons premieres July 15 on Prime Video.