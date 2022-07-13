See Stormi Webster's Beatboxing Skills as She Crashes Kylie Jenner’s TikTok

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Daughter Stormi's First Solo TikTok

Someone hand Stormi Webster a microphone because Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter is showing off her musical skills.

Kylie posted a video to TikTok July 12 of her eating some pineberries, but it was Stormi who stole the show, crashing her mom's video and beatboxing in the background.

Needless to say, fans were impressed with the 4-year-old's rhythm. "Stormi ur a natural," one social media user wrote. Added another, "Stormi's beatboxing is top tier."

Although, perhaps followers shouldn't be too surprised. After all, her dad is a nine-time Grammy-nominated rapper. "Travis should get Stormi in the studio," wrote a commenter. Shared another, "Stormi taking after her dad."

And who could forget when Kylie went viral for "Rise and Shine?"

As the makeup mogul once described her firstborn on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "She's definitely, like, a little rager. She loves music."

Kylie and Stormi have taken the internet by storm with several of their mother-daughter TikTok videos.