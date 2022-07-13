Selena Gomez Proves She’s the Best Babysitter Taking Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Only the best babysitters in the building.
It turns out Selena Gomez isn't just a talented actress, singer and makeup mogul—but a great sitter as well. Jessica Simpson recently shared that Selena took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, to see her first concert while babysitting her.
As for who they saw perform? Jessica noted in an Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta that it was for Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR tour.
The "Irresistible" singer explained that her family crossed paths with Selena after Maxwell became mutual friends with one of Selena's little sisters (Selena's mom Mandy Teefey shares Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, with Brian Teefey, while Selena's dad Ricardo Joel Gomez shares Victoria Gomez, 8, with Sara Gomez.)
"So she went with Selena," Jessica noted. "She met a really good friend of Selena's little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert."
Jessica–who is also mom to son Ace Johnson, 9, and daughter Birdie Johnson, 3—admitted that she "was sad" when her eldest daughter crossed this first off her list without her. Although Maxwell has seen her mom onstage with Willie Nelson, Jessica hoped that one of her own shows would be Maxwell's first official concert.
"I always thought it was going to be me as her first concert," Jessica said. "But she's 10 years old. She got to see a live show."
Nonetheless, she is thankful to both Olivia and Selena for giving Maxwell that experience. "Thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show," she said. "And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter."
And that's not the only epic event Maxwell has had on her agenda. She was recently in attendance at North West's 9th birthday party alongside Penelope Disick, 9 and Tracy Romulus' daughter Ryan Romulus, 10.
The event featured camping mixed with North's passion for special effects, according to mom Kim Kardashian.
"We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness," Kim said on The Tonight Show last month. "And she wanted it to be really spooky. And she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone—there was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars."
So when it comes to Maxwell's summer, it's safe to say we have some jealousy, jealousy.