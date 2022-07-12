General Hospital's Steve Burton Files to Divorce Wife Sheree Gustin

Steve Burton is moving forward with his separation from Sheree Gustin.
The General Hospital actor has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, according to court documents obtained by E! News on July 12. In the filing, submitted to the Superior Court of California of the County of Orange on July 8, Burton cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, with the date of separation listed as March 1, 2022.
Per the documents, Burton is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their youngest children: son Jack, 16, and daughter Brooklyn, 7. He is also requesting to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to himself or Gustin, with whom he also shares 18-year-old daughter Makena.
Burton's divorce filing comes two months after he publicly confirmed their split and shared that Gustin is pregnant with a baby he did not father. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he shared on his Instagram Stories on May 4. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."
However, Burton noted at the time that he and the fitness coach "are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids."
"We would appreciate privacy at this time," he added. "Much luv, Steve."
While Gustin has not publicly commented on the breakup, she did reflect on "mistakes" in an Instagram post this January.
"If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self? I would have said.. Follow your passions," she wrote alongside a photo of herself staring out into the ocean. "People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don't be afraid to fail or try new things."
She added, "Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it's ok!"
As for Burton? He recently shared a look into the reprisal of his Harris Michaels character in the second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which premiered July 11 on Peacock. "Did you know Days of Our Lives was my first daytime gig??" he captioned a video of himself on set. "Grateful to return as the same character."
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)