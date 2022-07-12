Pete Davidson Says He's "So Excited" to Have Kids

Watch : Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Shirtless Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson's dream role might not be what you expect.

"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid," the 28-year-old told host Kevin Hart in a sneak peek clip of Peacock's Hart to Heart season two. "That's like my dream."

Excited to get to "that chapter" of life, Pete—who has been going strong with girlfriend Kim Kardashian since November 2021—added, "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."

Pete's passion for becoming a dad is bittersweet, as he lost his father, Scott Davidson, at a very young age on 9/11. "My childhood was not great," The King of Staten Island star recalled. "Dad passed early, single mom [Amy Waters Davidson], new sister [Casey Davidson] just did not handle it great—my sister was like 2, 3 years old. So, it was just like a f--king nightmare."