Pete Davidson Says He's "So Excited" to Have Kids

Pete Davidson's dream role might not be what you expect.
"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid," the 28-year-old told host Kevin Hart in a sneak peek clip of Peacock's Hart to Heart season two. "That's like my dream."
Excited to get to "that chapter" of life, Pete—who has been going strong with girlfriend Kim Kardashian since November 2021—added, "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."
Pete's passion for becoming a dad is bittersweet, as he lost his father, Scott Davidson, at a very young age on 9/11. "My childhood was not great," The King of Staten Island star recalled. "Dad passed early, single mom [Amy Waters Davidson], new sister [Casey Davidson] just did not handle it great—my sister was like 2, 3 years old. So, it was just like a f--king nightmare."
But like many comedians—including Hart—Pete learned to turn his pain into laughs through stand-up comedy, something he said his family was very supportive of when he was first starting out.
"I'm like, 'If my childhood was fine, I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever,'" Pete told Kevin. "But that weird s--t that it does to you made me love comedy."
Does this mean babies are in store for Pete and Kim in the future? While we don't know for sure, Pete might already be getting some parenting practice thanks to Kim and Kanye West's kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm West, 3.
It's also likely that his latest ink was inspired by her children, as he tattooed the letters "knscp" on his collarbone above his "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" tattoo for Kim.
Check out the full clip above.
Hart to Heart season two premieres July 14 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)