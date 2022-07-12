You May Not Have Noticed This Subtle Shift on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Page

Watch : 5 Reasons Why Kim Kardashian Is So ICONIC

It's tough to keep up Kim Kardashian's color preferences.

The 41-year-old hasn't been shy about her attention to detail when it comes to her Instagram aesthetic. Earlier this year, Kim bragged about her "so cute and well planned out" grid dedicated to the colors blue and pink. However, eagle-eye fans have noticed that she seems to have abandoned the cotton-candy vision and returned to her signature neutral color palate.

Kim's most recent posts include snaps of her posing in a black bikini, a black and nude John Galliano dress, a beige robe, silver SKIMS swimwear and nude shapewear. Her feed also includes photos of daughter North West, 9, wearing a dark ensemble and product shots of her new skincare line which comes in a stone-like packaging. Basically, it's filled with shades of black, white and beige.

In fact, the last time Kim wore any bold color on the face of her gram was on June 5, when she posted a pic taken by North of her on a pink bed and wearing a matching hot pink Balenciaga outfit.