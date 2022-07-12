Reese Witherspoon Shares How Taylor Swift's Song for Where the Crawdads Sing Came to Be

Taylor Swift finds songwriting inspiration everywhere, including the novel Where the Crawdads Sing.
Reese Witherspoon—who executive produced the book's big screen adaptation—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that it was Swift who reached out to her about writing the original song "Carolina" for the film, which releases July 15.
"Taylor called and she said, 'I've written a song inspired by the book,'" Witherspoon revealed at the film's July 11 premiere. "She loved the book, and so it was just this beautiful gift that she gave the production. And it's been incredible to see her beautiful songwriting layered over the cinematography and this film. It's really, truly magical."
Witherspoon—has had quite the journey with The New York Times bestseller, which follows young outcast named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who gets caught up in a murder trial following the death of her abusive ex.
"I can't believe that we went all the way from just picking the book for Reese's Book Club to now, we are here," The Morning Show star said. "I had to pinch myself when I was on set, it was so surreal. But just a classic, beautiful, romantic movie that I think audiences are gonna love."
Witherspoon added that she felt "really, really lucky" to help bring author Delia Owens' 2018 novel—which has sold over 12 million copies worldwide—to the big screen. She said, "I'm excited for people who have read the book, I'm excited for people who haven't read the book."
Jones, the film's leading lady, also chatted with Daily Pop on the film's red carpet. Best known for playing Marianne Sheridan on the series Normal People, the actress said she was excited to dive into the many sides of Kya.
"I think it's really exciting to see a young woman like her at the forefront of the story where she's, you know, she's incredibly complex," Jones shared. "She's flawed, but she's also incredibly strong and resilient and gentle and curious."
Check out the full interview above.
Where the Crawdads Sings premieres in theaters Friday, July 15.