Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals Destination Wedding Plans

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

Wedding bells are ringing for a certain Southern belle.

As season eight of Southern Charm plays out, Madison LeCroy is busy planning her and Brett Randle's upcoming wedding—set for this winter, the hairstylist exclusively told E! News. "It's in November," Madison said. "I feel great about it. I'm just going to show up and marry the man of my dreams."

She added that the planning process has been "pretty stress-free" thanks to the professional she hired. That, and the fact that she and Brett aren't having a big wedding. In fact, the guest list is so small that none of Madison's Southern Charm co-stars made the cut. "I'm only having 30 people," she explained. "It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family and that's about it. Very intimate."

Madison's engagement was actually just featured on the most recent episode of Southern Charm, but not everyone was thrilled to hear the news—namely, her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and his friends, Shep Rose and Craig Conover. "Watching that scene," Madison said, "honestly, I was kind of shocked that so many people cared so much."