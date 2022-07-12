Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals Destination Wedding Plans

Wedding bells are ringing for a certain Southern belle.
As season eight of Southern Charm plays out, Madison LeCroy is busy planning her and Brett Randle's upcoming wedding—set for this winter, the hairstylist exclusively told E! News. "It's in November," Madison said. "I feel great about it. I'm just going to show up and marry the man of my dreams."
She added that the planning process has been "pretty stress-free" thanks to the professional she hired. That, and the fact that she and Brett aren't having a big wedding. In fact, the guest list is so small that none of Madison's Southern Charm co-stars made the cut. "I'm only having 30 people," she explained. "It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family and that's about it. Very intimate."
Madison's engagement was actually just featured on the most recent episode of Southern Charm, but not everyone was thrilled to hear the news—namely, her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and his friends, Shep Rose and Craig Conover. "Watching that scene," Madison said, "honestly, I was kind of shocked that so many people cared so much."
At one point during said scene, Austen said that Brett would be living "a life of servitude with f--king Medusa."
Madison's response? "If I was Medusa, he would have been stoned a long time ago," she told E!. "And I take it as a compliment. She has great hair and whether its snakes or not, it's that volume. And that's all I can say."
Suffice to say, there's a lot of history between Madison and Austen. The former couple dated on and off for two years before calling it quits for good in December 2020. He's since struck up a flirtationship with Southern Charm newcomer Olivia Flowers, who Madison doesn't exactly get along with. To hear her thoughts on the potential couple, make sure to stay up to date with all of E! News' future Southern Charm exclusives.
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)