Yellowstone's Q'orianka Kilcher Charged With Workers' Compensation Insurance Fraud

All's not quiet on the western front for Yellowstone's Q'orianka Kilcher.
The 32-year-old, who plays Angela Blue Thunder on the drama, has been charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud after allegedly collecting disability benefits despite her ability to work, according to a press release issued by the California Department of Insurance on July 11.
Authorities said that Kilcher received $96,838 in benefits from Oct. 14, 2019 through Sept. 9, 2021, after allegedly telling a doctor she hadn't been able to work since injuring her neck and shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold in 2018. However, upon reviewing her wage information, investigators found that Kilcher worked on Yellowstone from July 2019 to October 2019.
"California law prohibits misrepresenting injuries to medical providers to collect workers' compensation insurance benefits," the press release read. "When told about Kilcher's recent employment history, the doctor on her claim stated if they had been aware of it they would have never granted her the disability payments."
Kilcher allegedly saw the doctor a few times in 2018 after her injuries, but stopped treatment and did not respond to the insurance company handling her claim on behalf of her employer, according to the CDI. Authorities alleged that Kilcher returned to the doctor in October 2019 and started receiving disability benefits five days after working on Yellowstone.
According to the CDI, Kilcher self-surrendered and was arraigned on May 27. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, per Variety, and is due in court August 7.
Her attorney, Michael Becker, told the outlet in a statement that Kilcher "never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to," adding that the actress "will vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse."
News of Kilcher's charges comes six months after the season four finale of Yellowstone dropped on Peacock.
