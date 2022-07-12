Netflix Star Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi Dead at 36

Fans are mourning the death of Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi.
The South African actress "passed away suddenly" and was pronounced dead at her home by medical personnel on July 10, according to a statement shared by her family on her talent agency Eye Media Artists' Instagram page. According to People, she was 36 years old.
"The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report," the statement read. "We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news. We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available."
The agency captioned its post, "Rest in peace @busi_lurayi."
Lurayi starred as Tumi Sello in the Netflix series How to Ruin Christmas. The first season, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, debuted in December 2020, and the second season How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral, premiered the following year. Netflix announced in mid-June that the third season How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower was in production. Lurayi received the South African Film and Television Award's (SAFTA) Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a TV Series for her performance in the show last year.
In addition to playing Tumi in How to Ruin Christmas, Lurayi portrayed Phumzile on the sitcom City Ses'la and its spinoff Ses'Top La, with her winning SAFTA Golden Horn Awards in both 2006 and 2011 for her performances. Other roles included Thandi in Wild at Heart, Dr. Lungile Asumadu in Vutha, Winnie Molepo in Sokhulu and Partners II and Nomsa Sibisi in S.I.E.S. Lurayi also had a guest appearance on E.R., playing Sittina in the episode "There Are No Angels Here."
Lurayi described herself on Instagram as a "Story teller" and "Mama." She celebrated her young daughter's birthday last year by writing, "I swear I see flowers blooming from your chest and galaxies in your eyes, I see the stars from the tip of your tongue and the sun on your skin. You are the world to me!"
The SAFTAs tweeted it will remember Lurayi "as an incredibly talented actress" and that she will be "missed dearly" by the industry, family and friends.
After hearing the news, several social media users also expressed their condolences. "RIP," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "Wow, I enjoyed watching her on Netflix. Prayers for the family." Added another, "My condolences to her family and loved ones. Busi was a great actress."