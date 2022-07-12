Even Euphoria's Colman Domingo Thinks Ali Has Chemistry With Rue's Mom

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Now more than ever, Colman Domingo is looking forward to what Sam Levinson has in store for Ali in season three of Euphoria.

The second season of the HBO series saw Ali and Rue (Emmy nominee Zendaya) come to blows over her addiction, before ultimately making up. It was a complex plot line that emphasized how addiction recovery isn't linear, and highlighted Ali's own growth as a person. But now, Colman, who is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the 2022 Emmys, hopes upcoming episodes will show Ali as someone who is more than just Rue's sponsor.

"I like the idea of seeing Ali in his own world in a way and seeing what he's like when he's not in relation to Rue and the family," he explained to E! News. "We started to take him out of these other spaces, like the NA [narcotics anonymous] meetings, which is great."

But Colman is still yearning to know more about the troubled mentor, saying, "I want to see what happens when he's dating. What's his work life like?"