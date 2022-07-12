Cheer’s Jerry Harris Ordered to Register as Sex Offender Following 12-Year Prison Sentence

Watch : Cheer Alum Jerry Harris Sentenced in Child Porn Case

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris' will face some strict rules once he is released from behind bars.

After the former Cheer star was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his sex crimes in his child pornography case, the terms of his court-supervised release have been laid out.

Harris, 22, must register as a sex offender upon completion of his prison sentence as he begins eight years of court-supervised release, according to the judgment obtained by E! News on July 12. He will be required to participate a sex offender treatment program, which could include psychological and physiological testing.

He will also have to go through a mental health program and take any medications prescribed by the treatment provider, per the court document.

In addition to these terms, Harris is forbidden from coming into contact with the minors involved in his case and cannot possess a firearm.

The former Netflix star was arrested in Chicago in September 2020 on one count of producing child pornography. In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said Harris "repeatedly solicited child pornography images and videos" from two twin brothers, who were 14 at the time of the filing, and twice attempted to solicit sexual encounters with one of the siblings at cheer events in 2019.