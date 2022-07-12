Why Pete Davidson and Kanye West May Come Face-to-Face at the 2022 Emmys

All eyes may be on Kanye West and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Emmys.
On July 12, the nominations for the upcoming Emmys were announced and while the Donda rapper racked up a nod for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for his Netflix project, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Pete's former show Saturday Night Live scored nine nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.
If both men attend the 2022 Emmys in September, it could be the first time Kanye and Pete—who is now dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian—have publicly come face-to-face following their beef.
Things started to go awry between the Grammy-winning rapper and the comedian after Pete began dating Kim last November following her hosting gig on SNL.
In January, Kanye dropped a song with The Game called "Eazy," in which he rapped, "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."
That same month, the "All of the Lights" rapper alleged in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that he was barred from entering the family home he shared with the SKIMS CEO and their four children—North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4—because Kim's "new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to."
However, a source close to the situation denied those claims, telling told E! News at the time, "Pete has never been to the house. He has never met the kids."
Hours after a judge declared Kim legally single from Kanye on March 2, the rapper dropped the visuals to "Eazy," in which he depicted a clay figure of Pete being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive. At the end of the music video, the words, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE," appeared on the screen.
Later that month, Ye began feuding with Pete on social media. On March 13, he posted alleged text messages from the SNL star. "Yo it's Skete," the message read, "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up."
Kanye responded, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" Pete replied, "In bed with your wife," along with a selfie showing him shirtless lying on a bed.
In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper spoke about the texts. "The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said in the clip, which was later deleted. "I'm like, well, who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"
The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)