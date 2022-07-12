Why Pete Davidson and Kanye West May Come Face-to-Face at the 2022 Emmys

Watch : Pete Davidson Cracks JOKES About Kanye West

All eyes may be on Kanye West and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Emmys.

On July 12, the nominations for the upcoming Emmys were announced and while the Donda rapper racked up a nod for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for his Netflix project, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Pete's former show Saturday Night Live scored nine nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

If both men attend the 2022 Emmys in September, it could be the first time Kanye and Pete—who is now dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian—have publicly come face-to-face following their beef.

Things started to go awry between the Grammy-winning rapper and the comedian after Pete began dating Kim last November following her hosting gig on SNL.

In January, Kanye dropped a song with The Game called "Eazy," in which he rapped, "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."