Squid Game's Historic Reign Continues With 2022 Emmy Nomination

Watch : "Squid Game" Star Lee Jung-Jae Dishes on Season 2

Making history seems to be an easy feat for Netflix's Squid Game.

The TV series just earned a historic 2022 Emmy nomination, becoming the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category. The Korean survival drama, which is considered the most-watched Netflix show of all time, swept the 2022 Emmys with 14 nominations total. (You can check out the full list of nominations here.)

Lee Jung-jae scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su both received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Additionally, Jung Ho-yeon is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

"I would like to share my sincere gratitude," Lee Jung-jae told E! News. "It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."