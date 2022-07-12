2022 Emmys Are Finally Here

RHOBH's Taylor Armstrong Says Wendy Williams Outed Her Abusive Marriage, Not Camille Grammer

In a recent podcast appearance, Taylor Armstrong recounted how Wendy Williams called out her late husband Russell's "disgusting" behavior during a 2011 appearance on her talk show.

Taylor Armstrong is setting the record straight about who really revealed her marriage's true nature.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently revealed that her former co-star Camille Grammer was not, in fact, the first person to expose her abusive relationship with late husband Russell Armstrong. Rather, it was Wendy Williams, who called Taylor's ex "a disgusting man" during a 2011 episode of her eponymous talk show.

Now, looking back, Taylor recalled denying the host's statements during the July 11 episode of the Beyond the Velvet Rope with David Yosef podcast, saying, "It was another one of those, like, 'What?' Like, I'm on national television—of course I'm going to—I was like, 'What? No!' I don't even know what I said back to her."

Simply put, she was nearly speechless. "She was the first person to say it publicly," Taylor continued. "Of course I denied it because that's what people do."

Then, another gut punch came when fellow RHOBH star Camille spoke about Taylor and Russell's relationship during season two of the Bravo show.

"I was in shock, and I don't even know what my response was, if any, because I just remember sitting there completely stoic, like, I have no idea what to say right now," Taylor shared on the podcast. "I remember looking at our field producer, who was standing across from me along with the cameras, and I was in shock. I had no idea what to say."

After Camille dropped the bombshell on the show, Taylor knew her life was "about to change dramatically," she said, "and that could be I could get killed, I could get divorced, or things might completely turn around and this could change my situation. But I knew once I walk out this door, my life truly will never be the same."

Russell died by suicide in August 2011, a month after Taylor filed for divorce. Taylor has since opened up about the physical and emotional abuse she endured from him during their six-year marriage. The reality star has also found love again with John H. Bluher, who she married in 2014.

Fans can catch Taylor on season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, now streaming on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

