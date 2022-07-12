RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says She and Husband Mauricio Have Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais

Watch : Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight for fans who may have been disappointed by her recent actions and her initial response to the controversy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came under fire after the July 6 episode showed her laughing at Erika Jayne cursing out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax. She subsequently issued a lengthy Instagram Story, explaining that she wasn't laughing about Erika telling Jax to "get the f--k out," but rather "Erika being drunk." However, while she also addressed another controversial incident involving Sutton Stracke, explaining that she's since apologized to her, Kyle made no mention of saying sorry to Garcelle.

Here's where Kyle's latest update comes in. "My husband and I both, of course, apologized to Garcelle," Kyle said during an Amazon livestream on July 12. "I didn't put that in my Instagram Stories when I was explaining it because, honestly, when I apologized, it was genuine."

She continued, "I felt like it was personal between us and I didn't want to do that and go tell everybody, because it was for Garcelle, not for everyone else. But I'm saying it now because people think I didn't apologize to her, but my husband I did immediately."