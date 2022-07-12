Former Southern University Football Star Bradley Coleman Dead at 29 After Attempted Carjacking

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Southern University is mourning the loss of one of its former football stars.

Former wide receiver Bradley Coleman was tragically killed at a Georgia gas station on July 10 while defending himself against a group of people who allegedly attempted to steal his car, according to a Gwinnett County press release. He was 29 years old.

Per the press release, detectives say they believe Coleman arrived at the Quik Trip convenience store in Peachtree Corners to put air in his tires. While he was servicing his car, a black 4-door passenger vehicle backed in directly next to his vehicle.

"The vehicle was occupied by three people," the press release read. "One of the occupants of the suspect's vehicle got out and entered the victim's car in the driver's seat. Seeing what was happening, the victim then tried to stop his vehicle from being stolen. The suspect and the victim engaged in a physical altercation when the victim entered through the passenger side."