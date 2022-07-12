BTS Teams Up With Disney+ For 2 New Shows Featuring Never Before Seen Footage

The best is yet to come.
Disney+ and Hybe Management announced three upcoming projects with BTS July 11. The titles include BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage—LA and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star and In the Soop: Friendcation.
The first two projects give fans an exclusive look at BTS' return to North America, with BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage—LA highlighting the boys' November 2021 performance at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The concert was the first time the group reunited with fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
As for BTS Monuments, the docuseries will feature never before seen footage from the BTS vault. Viewers will be taken back to the band's beginning, shining light on how Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's lives have changed in the past nine years. It will also tease what's to come for the boys as they plan for the future. So when will Disney+ peel back the curtain on BTS' road to fame? Well, there's still a bit of a wait, with BTS Monuments streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.
While In the Soop: Friendcation isn't strictly BTS-focused, it's worth a watch. The reality TV series follows BTS' V, Itaewon Class' Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park and Peakboy as they go on vacation to a surprise destination. The cameras will capture footage of the five friends enjoying various activities.
In the Soop, a spin-off of a popular series, premieres on Disney+ in South Korea July 22. An American release date is TBD.
?? CALLING ALL DISNEY+ FANS ?? @bts_bighit has a message for you. #DisneyPlus #BTS #Disney X #HYBE pic.twitter.com/9nyl3YU01s— Disney Entertainment Studios (@DisneyE_Studios) July 11, 2022
The announcement comes just a month after the group went on a break. "We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said in June. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."
Jimin added that they felt it was necessary to go off on their own, having spent the last few years so focused on their careers. "We're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans," he explained. "I think that's why we're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."
A rep for the band later clarified in a statement to E! News, "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats."