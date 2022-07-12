See Pete Davidson's Jasmine and Aladdin Tattoo Tribute to Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Shirtless Pete Davidson

Want to see another one of Pete Davidson's tattoo tributes to Kim Kardashian? Consider your wish granted.

The Kardashians star posted a series of photos of the couple to Instagram on July 11, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the Saturday Night Live alum has a tattoo on his collarbone of the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle.

"THE JASMINE X ALADDIN TATTOO," one follower wrote. Added another, "Isn't that the sweetest?!? I got butterflies. Damn Pete."

Kim and Pete played the characters in an SNL skit when she hosted the show back in October. It was during this sketch that they shared their first kiss.

"When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kim recalled during an episode of The Kardashians. "And I was like, 'Oh s--t, maybe I just need to try something different.'"

So when Pete didn't come to her afterparty, Kim asked an SNL producer for his number.

"I text him," the SKIMS mogul continued. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there.'…I was just basically DTF."