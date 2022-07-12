NFL Player Marion Barber’s Cause of Death Revealed

More information has come to light on the loss of Marion Barber III.
More than a month after the former NFL star was found dead in his apartment, his cause of death has been revealed as a heat stroke, a public information officer with the Frisco Police Department in Texas told E! News on July 11. The medical examiner ruled Marion's passing as an accident, police said.
Back in June, officers responded to Marion's residence for a welfare check. There, he was found deceased at age 38, police told E! News at the time.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Marion's father, Marion Barber II, reflected on the outpour of tributes Marion received beyond his death, noting that it's "really comforting to know he had that kind of support."
"I know it feels good to us to know that he was loved and respected that much," Barber II said in a July 2 interview. "The responses we have seen just warms your heart. That is what my family remembers."
Marion—who was dubbed "Marion the Barbarian" during his career—spent six years playing with the Dallas Cowboys from 2005 to 2011. Following his passing, the Texas team reflected on the legacy their alum left behind.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Dallas Cowboys wrote in a June 1 statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."
But the Dallas Cowboys were not the only ones to pay homage to Marion's skill in the sport.
Host of the Locked On Cowboys podcast, Marcus Mosher penned in a June 1 tweet that "Marion Barber was one of the toughest running backs I've ever seen," adding, "Ugh. This one hurts."
Meanwhile, Field Yates, who co-hosts ESPN's Fantasy Focus Football podcast, took to Twitter with a clip of Marion in action. In the video, the running back made NFL history with his legendary two-yard run during a 2007 Cowboys game against the New England Patriots.
Alongside the clip, Yates wrote that Marion "was the definition of a tenacious runner."
"He always made something out of nothing," his June 1 tweet read. "This was the most incredible 2-yard run ever. RIP."