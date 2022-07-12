Amazon Prime Day Alternatives: Target, Kohl's, Ulta, Best Buy & Other Can't-Miss Sales to Shop Instead

Not an Amazon Prime member? No problem! We've rounded up other can't-miss sales on fashion, beauty, home, tech and more that you can shop instead of Amazon Prime Day.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 12, 2022 11:00 AMTags
As you're probably well aware, Amazon Prime Day 2022, one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, is happening now. It's a sale so many shoppers love because it gives them an opportunity to score major savings on everything from fashion to beauty, to home and electronics. While Amazon has no shortage of deals you can score over the next two days, numerous other online retailers have also put out major sales to coincide with Prime Day this week. 

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, these Prime Day alternative sales give you a chance to score similar discounts without the membership. They're also great for anyone just loves shopping and can't pass up a good deal. 

For instance, one alternative sale to shop is Target's Deal Days. Like Amazon, Target offers beauty, fashion, furniture, kitchen, electronics, toys and so on, at affordable prices. During Target Deal Days, the retailer is taking those already low prices and making them even more wallet-friendly with deals up to 60% off.

Lucky for us shoppers, Target isn't the only one having a huge sale right now. We've rounded up some of the best Prime Day alternatives to shop instead. Check those out below. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Prime Day Beauty Deals From Laneige, Color Wow, Haus Laboratories & More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop

Target Deal Days

Target Deal Days is back and this time around, the discounts are bigger and better than ever before. The sale runs from July 11-13, and there's no membership required. The sale is online only, but you can still take advantage of their Same Day Delivery, Drive-Up and in-store pick up options. Can't-miss deals: 

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale

Best Buy is holding a surprise Black Friday in July Sale when you can save big on laptops and computers, TVs and projectors, appliances, Apple products and more. The sale ends Wednesday, so be sure to shop all their amazing electronic deals while prices reduced. Can't-miss deals:

Kohl's Cyber Summer Deals Sale

From now until July 13, Kohl's is having a huge online summer sale where you can save on everything from men's and women's clothing tp home essentials. Can't-miss deals:

Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Big Savings Event

Bed, Bath & Beyond's big savings event is offering up to 50% off clearance beddings, kitchen items, bathroom must-haves and more. Can't-miss deals:

Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon

Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon is happening now, and they're offering huge sitewide deals all season long up to 60% off. Can't-miss deals:

Madewell Secret Stock Sale

Madewell is having a secret stock sale where all clearance items are up to 60% off. All you have to do is enter the code CLASSIFIED at checkout, and prices start at $3.

Cupshe Semi-Annual Sale

If you're a fan of Cupshe, both Amazon Prime Day and Cupshe are having discounts on swimsuits, dresses and more. Cupshe, in particular, is holding their Semi-Annual Sale right now where you can save up to 70% off, plus an additional 10% off orders over $79 or an extra 12% off orders over $109.

Ulta Summer of Hair Love Sale

Ulta's Summer of Hair Love Sale has several offers on hair care products from best-selling brands. Can't-miss deals:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale doesn't officially open to everyone until July 15, but all Nordstrom cardholders can take advantage of the Early Access Sale where you can score really good discounts on all the top brands like Free People, BÉIS, Madewell, Good American, Kate Spade, Olapex, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

Up next, Amazon Prime Day 2022: I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying— Laneige, Mario Badescu, and More.

