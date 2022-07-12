Why Kendall Jenner Says Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Was “Massive Birth Control Moment” for Her

Watch : Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Are Courtside BFFs!

Kendall Jenner has no plans to keep up with the Kardashian family baby boom.

In a newly released trailer for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians—which will premiere on Sept. 22—the supermodel admits she's not quite ready to become a mom.

As her younger sister Kylie Jenner complains about needing a night out while pregnant with her second child, Kendall is seemingly grateful for her independence.

"I need my first night out," Kylie is seen telling her sister. "I haven't had a night out in almost a year."

The teaser then cuts to Kendall in a confessional. "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me," she said. "It's a lot."

Back in April, the 26-year-old confessed to E!'s Daily Pop that mom Kris Jenner has been relentlessly pressuring her to start a family.

As she explained, the momager "will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'"