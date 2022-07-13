Check Out the Stars of The Challenge: USA, Then & Now

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

It's about to get real.

The Challenge: USA has brought stars from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island USA together under one roof to compete for the $500,000 grand prize. Oh, and the chance to compete in The Challenge: Global Championship, a Paramount+ spinoff that will feature the winners from three international versions of The Challenge.

From the very start, the competition has been fierce, with several former winners, including Survivor fan-favorite Tyson Apostol and Big Brother's first-ever Black winner Xavier Prather, hoping to add another title to their reality TV resumes. Standing in their way, however, are some of the people they double-crossed and backstabbed on their way to victory. Meanwhile, islanders from Love Island USA are hoping to prove they can do more than just yell, "I've got a text!"

With 28 competitors hoping to make it to host TJ Lavin's final challenge, it might be hard to recall each cast member's history. Don't worry, we've got you covered and have assembled the need-to-know info about all of The Challenge: USA stars.