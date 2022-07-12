R. Kelly Engaged to Joycelyn Savage

Watch : R. Kelly Sentenced to Prison in Sex Trafficking Case

More details into R. Kelly's life have surfaced in the wake of his sex trafficking trial.

In a letter to a judge dated on June 13 and recently obtained by E! News, aspiring singer Jocelyn Savage shared that she and the R&B singer are engaged and asked the court to hand down a more lenient prison sentence in his case. The letter was filed by Kelly's legal team ahead of his sentencing.

"My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I'm Robert Kelly's fiancé," she began in letter. "I'm writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be."

Savage went on to describe her relationship with Kelly as "amazing" and called the star—who was found guilty of all nine charges he faced, including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking—the "best thing that's ever happened to me."