Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin Break Their Silence on Mama June's Surprise Wedding

It looks like June "Mama June" Shannon forgot to send some important save the dates.
Back in June, fans were surprised to see photos of the reality star getting married to Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia.
Now, two of Mama June's daughters are speaking out and sharing their honest reaction to the March ceremony.
"We didn't know about it," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 22, exclusively shared with E! News. "I actually got a receipt in my PO Box that said she had applied for a marriage certificate. Then I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married' and we were very, very shocked."
For Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 16, she wasn't expecting her mom to remarry after experiencing heartbreak over the years including a public split from Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson in September 2014. But as she told E! News, her mom has changed in recent years.
"It definitely did catch me by surprise because Mama was always one to say she would never get married," Alana said. "But I mean, my mom now, she's definitely different."
While both Pumpkin and Alana have met June's husband, they stayed mum on whether or not they like him. What they didn't hold back on, however, was whether or not they were upset to miss the ceremony.
"If she feels like we don't need to be a part of that," Pumpkin said, "then it is what it is." June, who has said her wedding to Justin was "so spur of the moment," is also mom to Anna, 27, and Jessica, 25.
Mama drama aside, both Alana and Pumpkin are focused on their own romantic relationships. While attending a fan meet and greet planned by Gitoni, Inc. at Hollywood Burger on July 10, Pumpkin had the support of her husband Joshua Efird. As for Alana, she was able to enjoy the summer getaway to Los Angeles with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell.
"He's very loving for sure," Alana said when describing her first love. "He's very affectionate at certain times. There's a lot of stuff about him that I like. I'm very, very happy."
And despite rumors that Pumpkin isn't a fan of Alana's boyfriend, she was quick to set the record straight. "I love him," Pumpkin said. "He's so great with the kids. He's great with us. He's very respectful to Alana. A lot of people try and make it seem like we don't like Dralin and we really do. She's a lot happier."
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.