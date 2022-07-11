Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin Break Their Silence on Mama June's Surprise Wedding

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Reveal Which Celebs They'd Date

It looks like June "Mama June" Shannon forgot to send some important save the dates.

Back in June, fans were surprised to see photos of the reality star getting married to Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia.

Now, two of Mama June's daughters are speaking out and sharing their honest reaction to the March ceremony.

"We didn't know about it," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 22, exclusively shared with E! News. "I actually got a receipt in my PO Box that said she had applied for a marriage certificate. Then I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married' and we were very, very shocked."

For Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 16, she wasn't expecting her mom to remarry after experiencing heartbreak over the years including a public split from Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson in September 2014. But as she told E! News, her mom has changed in recent years.