Bethenny Frankel Is Returning to TV: All the Details

Bethenny Frankel may have gotten into feuds on The Real Housewives of New York City, but now, she's helping other people tackle theirs.

The Bravo alum is teaming up with Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary for the second season of CNBC's Money Court. The series will see the co-hosts use their business expertise to help other business owners settle financial issues and disputes.

Over the years, Bethenny has made quite the name for herself in the business world as the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand SkinnyGirl. The series marks Bethenny's first TV appearance since her 2021 HBO Max series The Big Shot with Bethenny, which saw the mogul search for her SkinnyGirl right-hand man or woman.

Money Court also marks Bethenny's onscreen reunion with Kevin, as the 51-year-old became a fan-favorite guest judge on ABC's Shark Tank over the years.

Calling the show her "best television experience to date," Bethenny said in a press release statement, "The range in reviewing small businesses where everything is on the line to the riskiest hundred-million-dollar conflicts, the stakes couldn't be higher."