How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Nominations

It's television's time to shine.

Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 12, and we've got all the details you'll need to tune in and find out if your favorite shows and actors will be competing this year. Whether you're placing your bets on surefire picks such as Succession and Squid Game, rooting for underdogs like Girls5Eva and Nine Perfect Strangers or firmly planting yourself in the Marvel/Disney+ camp, you won't want to miss the big reveal.

Read on for everything you need to know about nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

When will the Emmy nominations be announced?

Tuesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be late!

Who will be announcing the nominees?

Comedians and soon-to-be co-stars on Netflix's Blockbuster, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), will be doing the honors.