Jessica Simpson Reflects on Becoming "My Own Best Friend" in Candid Birthday Post

Jessica Simpson is ready to love herself forever.

The "Sweetest Sin" singer celebrated turning 42 on July 10 by sharing a special birthday message about patience and purpose.

"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart," she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself posing in a black cutout cocktail dress. "I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades."

She continued, "Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE."

Jessica said she knows herself well and loves the person she has become "very much."

"I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently," she added. "I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."