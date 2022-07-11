Jessica Biel and Son Silas Enjoy Rare Public Outing at Justin Timberlake’s Golf Tournament

Watch : Jessica Biel's Kids Nearly SABOTAGE Candy Red Carpet

Justin Timberlake's golf skills are a hole-in-one for wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas.

On July 9, the Candy star and her 7-year-old son were spotted holding hands while they attended the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investment in support of the former *NSYNC singer as he and other celebrities—including Anthony Anderson, Nick Jonas, Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers and more—competed for charity in Lake Tahoe.

An eyewitness told E! News that Jessica "walked the course for quite a few of the holes with her and Justin's son. Justin was very focused on his game. He is a serious golfer and even has his own celeb tourney."

The insider added, "While the family was there watching from the sidelines, after shots, Justin would smile and wave at the pair."

Jessica, 40, and Justin, 41, are also parents to son Phineas, 22 months, who didn't appear to be present for the tournament.