Kim Kardashian Cuddles Shirtless Pete Davidson in Their Cutest PDA Pics Yet

Bible, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's latest pics might be their cutest yet.
Kim shared a sweet selfie with the Saturday Night Live alum in a July 11 Instagram post, along with other adorable PDA pics.
Captioned with a tongue-out, smiley face emoji, the reality star's post also features pics of the two chilling by the pool, a shirtless (and mustached) Pete leaning in for a kiss and Kim resting her feet on her man's tattooed chest.
Not to mention, Pete looks smitten in the pic of him admiring Kim in her all-black bikini.
Khloe Kardashian wasted no time poking fun at the couple's pics in the comments, calling out her older sister by writing, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?"
The new photos come the same day as the season two trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians. "I have a new boyfriend," Kim says in the trailer. "I'm just having a really good time." The two became official in November 2021, a few months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021.
The season two first look ends with Kim asking her man, "Babe? Do you wanna shower with me really quick?" In response, Pete hilariously flings his belongings on the floor and giddily follows after a glammed-up Kim.
Check out more of Kim and Pete's cutest moments below.