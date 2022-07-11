Johnny Depp Files Opposition to Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial

Watch : Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Juror Speaks Out Following Verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 's legal battle continues a month after a Virginia jury found the actress liable of defaming her ex-husband.

Three days after Heard asked a judge to declare a mistrial in the defamation case against her, alleging that one of the jurors who served on the jury was not supposed to be there, Depp submitted an opposition requesting that the motion be struck down.

In court documents filed on July 11 and obtained by E! News through a source close to the trial, Depp's attorneys said that Heard and her legal team were given access to the pre-panel jury list in early April and "had more than enough time before the trial started, and during the six week trial, when at least two alternates were available, to investigate and discover the alleged 'new' facts."

The filing also stated that the juror who Heard alleged was not summoned for jury duty was still "qualified to serve as a juror in Fairfax County and was vetted by the Court and the parties' counsel just as all the other jurors were" at the time of trial. Furthermore, Depp's attorneys contended that Heard's request for a mistrial, filed on July 8, was submitted seven days past the court's appointed deadline.