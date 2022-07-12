The Bachelorette: Get to Know Gabby & Rachel's First Impression Rose Recipients Mario & Tino

Watch : Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

Warning: This story includes spoilers for The Bachelorette season 19.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were introduced to 32 suitors in The Bachelorette season 19 premiere, but not all of them made a lasting impression.

In fact, Gabby and Rachel felt like they didn't get enough time with the fellas, so they ultimately canceled the evening's first rose ceremony. However, a couple of men did stand out among the rest, as the first impression rose was still handed out. That's right, Gabby and Rachel singled out Mario and Tino respectively by giving them the coveted boutonnières. (Whether these roses hold up in episode two, that's still to be determined.)

Before giving the first rose of the evening to Tino, Rachel told her first pick, "I have been thinking about you for a while, and I really enjoyed our conversation. You made the stairs a better place for me on night one. I really look forward to getting to know you more."

Gabby felt similarly about Mario, telling the contestant, "You led with really good questions. And you're so sweet and genuine, and I feel like we got off to the right foot."