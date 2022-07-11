Cate Blanchett Returning to Documentary Now! For Iconic Role

Watch : Alicia von Rittberg Joins the Ranks of Stars Like Cate Blanchett

We're wigging out over this casting news!

Cate Blanchett is set to join season four of the IFC and AMC series Documentary Now!, co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas. Blanchett will star opposite Killing Eve's Harriet Waller in the episode "Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport," a comedic take on the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue. Waller will play a salon owner, with Blanchett playing her employee, as they prepare for their yearly look-book.

And fans of the emotional documentary My Octopus Teacher will notice some similarities in the episode "My Monkey Grifter," starring The Afterparty's Jamie Demetriou. According to AMC, "My Monkey Grifter" follows a "filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives."

Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce and John Rhys-Davies will star in another episode, "How They Threw Rocks." This remake is made in the style of the Spike Lee movie When We Were Kings, but set in Wales.