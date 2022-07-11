Here’s Proof Kanye West Is Ready to Bring His Brand to Retail Stores

Kanye West is definitely Bound 2 expand his clothing empire in the future.
According to new documents obtained by E! News, the rapper and his legal team recently filed to trademark "YZYSPLY" for retail stores, online ordering services and online retail store services. In other words? He has plans to move from selling his Yeezy Supply merch just online to brick-and-mortar-stores.
As for what he plans to sell, the filing includes just about everything under the sun, from G-strings and shirts to hats, visors and tennis wear.
And his kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 (with ex-wife Kim Kardashian) just may have helped sparked inspiration. After all, the filing also lists the potential to expand into infantwear, infants sleepers, and even baby bibs—Yeezy Baby anyone?
Throughout his fashion career, Kanye has had successful partnerships with Adidas and The Gap—the latter of which, he signed a 10-year contract with in 2020.
But of course, he's not the only fashion expert in the family. Kim and their daughter North recently took a Parisian adventure and attended the City of Love's couture fashion week in major style. And it seems North is already following in the footsteps of her parents in making headlines for her fashion.
As for the proof? During their trip, the 9-year-old wore a very special piece: a vintage varsity jacket from her dad's former streetwear label, Pastelle. She paired her look with matching blue sunglasses, a mini Balenciaga bag and the label's Crocs-like platforms.
One thing's for sure: You can continue to count on the Kardashian-West family to make waves in the fashion industry!