Phoebe Robinson Is Peeling Back the Curtain in Freeform's Everything's Trash

It's easy to assume that anyone with a blue check mark on their social media profile leads a glamorous life. But the reality is, as Phoebe Robinson knows, most of these people are still trying to make ends meet.

"When Jessica Williams and I started 2 Dope Queens, the podcast came out April 2016, and it shot to the top of iTunes, like worldwide and everything," the comedian told E! News, "people were like, 'Oh my god, you've made it, like you're killing it blah, blah, blah.' And I was like, y'all podcasting does not, especially during that time, it was not paying a lot."

And Phoebe isn't trying to be humble. Despite the success of 2 Dope Queens, she was still working odd-jobs and trying to pay off student debt, making her feel like a fraud. "People see this one thing," she reflected, "and they think that your whole life is that."